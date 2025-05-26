Are We All One & Barbara Lamb's Past Life Marriage - Part 4 of 4

The discussion explores the concept of unity across the universe, emphasizing that all beings originate from a single source, akin to the Buddhist concept of Nirvana. Barbara Lamb shares her experiences with hybrids and Starseeds, who independently affirm this unity. The conversation delves into the everlasting nature of the soul, its ability to incarnate in various forms across different planets, and the idea of past life connections. Lamb recounts her personal story of reconnecting with her husband from a past life, highlighting the significance of past life regression therapy in understanding such connections. The speakers also touch on the Buddhist perspective on rebirth, karma, and the potential for spiritual growth and enlightenment.

Outline

Unity and Source in the Universe

• Barbara discusses how hybrids interviewed for the book independently emphasize that we are all one, coming from the same source.

• Brian compares this concept to Buddhism, where the idea of a personal God is absent, and Nirvana is likened to a creative source.

• Barbara elaborates on the message of unity, highlighting the divisiveness on Earth and the diversity of life in the universe.

• Brian raises questions about ethics and different destinations after death, questioning the meaning of "we are all one."

Everlasting Souls and Multiple Lifetimes

• Barbara introduces the concept of the everlasting soul, capable of incarnating in different forms across the universe.

• Brian mentions Buddhism's 31 planes of existence, where souls can take rebirth in various forms, including humans and animals.

• Barbara shares personal experiences of having lived as both extraterrestrial beings and humans, supported by past life regression therapy.

Meeting a Past Life Partner

• Barbara recounts meeting her husband in 1984, feeling an immediate recognition despite never having met him before.

• Barbara describes how her husband felt an instant connection, having been waiting for her since his previous separation and divorce.

• Barbara explains the complications of ending a previous relationship to be with her husband-to-be.



