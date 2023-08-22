Where have all Perth’s preying mantises gone? Check out this little green beauty MVI_3925

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It is ages since is saw a large preying
mantis in my yard, and I was delighted to find this green little one, which
would suggest an egg capsule has hatched, and maybe there are more. I hope so,
as they are so rare around here these days. This is disturbing. What’s going on
in addition to pesticide usage? I read Rachel Carson’s ‘Silent Spring’ in the
late ‘60’s, while still a boy, and she foretold what we have an ominous taste
of these days.