Video of a North Korean long-range cruise missile launched from a mobile launcher has surfaced
A group of military experts from China claims that an ICBM fired from North Korea could hit the United States in as little as 33 minutes.
This study showed that there are gaps in Washington's missile defense network, in particular, difficulties in identifying threats and defending against attack.