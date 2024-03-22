BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WHO AI Bot Tedros Egregious - We Are Transforming Food Systems To 'Save Earth' 3-'24
Luke2136
Luke2136
49 followers
134 views • 03/22/2024

source: Grand Meat Phase-Out: Tyson Foods Closes Major Meat Plant - Announces "Insect Farming" Infrastructure Across USA 3-14-24

"It is the grand phase out.. over time the availability will become less and less, until there is virtually no meat no fish no pork anywhere, and through this carefully planned phasing-out program the 'serfdom' becomes trained to do without. Then they are to be fed insects.."

https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2024/03/epa-new-rules-to-shut-down-small-to-mid.html

Keywords
foodclimatewhoenviromentagenda 21insectsubitedroseating bugs
