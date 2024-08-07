Ukraine - Russia Infowar with Mike Pekarek of Ukraine Defense Support | Maverick News LIVE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maverick News Special Report:
* Ukraine - Russia Infowar: Mike Pekarek of "Ukraine Defense Support" - Reaction of Mira Terada Interview and statements on "Foundation for Battling Injustice".
Plus today's top news stories:
* Harris Picks Her Running Mate
* Assassination Plot - To Kill Trump
Please support Free Speech By Donating at:
https://www.freedomreporters.com
or
https://www.maverickdonations.com
Visit Maverick News:
or
https://www.mavericknewschannel.com
Please subscribe to our RUMBLE CHANNEL
Maverick News: Freedom Reporters