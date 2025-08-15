Proof: DOJ was Dems' Protection Agency

Aug 15, 2025 - Concise summary of newly declassified documents showing blatant illegal actions aimed at destroying President Trump—and revealing the Department of Justice acted like a protection racket to shield Hillary Clinton. The Obama regime Obstructed Justice, Violated Civil Rights and now grand juries are weighing in.





Thanks for Watching and Praying!





If you missed our newsletter on the Martin Luther King, Jr., files, be sure to join Kristi Leigh and me, as we discuss the shocking contents. https://x.com/RealLindellTV/status/1950269402005537065 (starts at 36:17)





Follow us on X and Facebook:

https://x.com/ColleyBob

https://www.facebook.com/prayingcitizen





To support our work, or get the newsletter, go to:

LoriColley.substack.com



