BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Paul: The Road to Damascus | Pentecost to Patmos | Lineage
PatchSDA
PatchSDA
100 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • 08/19/2023

The conversion of Paul, who previously was called Saul, on the road to Damascus is pivotal moment in the New Testament. Paul has a profound and far reaching impact on the spread of the gospel in the first century, both in planting churches and also through the many letters that he would write that form part of the New Testament today. This all hinges on what takes place on this road where he meets Jesus and his life is forever changed.


#KnowYourHistory #Lineage #LineageJourney #PentecostToPatmos

www.lineagejourney.com


Support Lineage Journey:

➡︎ Paypal: http://bit.ly/2V4jp8r

➡︎ Patreon: http://bit.ly/lineagejourney


Lineage T Shirts: http://bit.ly/2GSKP8w


Follow us on:

➡︎ Youtube: http://bit.ly/2UKFGDi

➡︎ Facebook: http://bit.ly/2PARzL3

➡︎ Instagram: http://bit.ly/2VCEje8

➡︎ Twitter: http://bit.ly/2WfeOfZ

Keywords
healthgodheavenlovejesuschristianlifechurchbabylonnwobeastmarkdeviljudgementrevelationantichristsabbathisreal666lamb144000eternalsicknessdanielarmegedeon
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy