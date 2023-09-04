BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
DAVID ICKE: THE CLIMATE CHANGE TERRORISTS
Katy Odin
Katy Odin
533 followers
243 views • 09/04/2023

Internationally renowned (and persecuted) speaker and author, David Icke, is back to discuss the coordinated push by the globalist cabal to transform society through the fear of the manufactured crisis called “Climate Change”. As the normalization of 15-Minute Cities starts to ramp up, people all over the world are beginning to notice that their rights are being removed under the guise of protecting the environment from the life-giving gas known as carbon dioxide.

This awakening has extended far beyond questioning the science behind climate change and has even forced people to consider the possibility that everything that we think we know is a lie intended to keep us in a box. In his new book “The Dream”, Icke explores the possibility that there is weight to the simulation theory hypothesis and that whatever is controlling the simulation is not visible to us given our deliberately limited sense of perception.

trumpalex jonesrussiavaccineweatherbidenputindavid ickefauciclimate-changemodernapfizerklaus schwabstew peters
