Graham gets a letter from the electoral commission and his response

Graham received a notification from the electoral commission regarding complaints about voter fraud. After reviewing the contents, he composed a thoughtful reply to address the matter.
Catch The Full English Show LIVE 20.00 GMT every weekday on Rumble
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.