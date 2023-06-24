And We Know 6.23.2023 Distractions galore, Predictive programming, Disclosure on many levels. PRAY!

LT of And We Know





June 23, 2023





We will look into more on why they might have chosen this week to unveil their “preplanned” submarine distraction, how the corruption is always covered up somehow… every single time, why we have to stay together and continue to expose the evil and more. Let’s go.





Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

*Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowlin_Bros

—————————————————

Remnant Revolution Tourt

https://remnantrevolutiontour.com/





Support a K9 Program

https://rinseoff.com/products/donation





God Bless America https://twitter.com/CL4WS_OUT/status/1671852408694030336?s=20





Trump hitting 3 year delta https://twitter.com/GH17TAFKAG/status/1671617306651242497?s=20





Target Slapped by Dems For Dropping Pride Month Merch By Attorneys General https://t.me/RedPillDealer4833/74625





he day after the Justice Department launched an investigation into Wall Street short sellers the largest document storage facility, TD Ameritrade Bartlett Warehouse, https://t.me/RedPillDealer4833/74639





Sen. Hawley: "You're told as a woman to shut up. Don't say anything. What's that like?" https://t.me/c/1716023008/182979





President Trump reacts to Durham’s testimony yesterday: https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/13520

——————————

*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/





➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

----------The Patriot Light Socials----------

📣 Truth Social: https://tinyurl.com/5n7sxebb

🐦 Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/y7hv6t5b

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4





➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828





➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow





📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u





➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/





Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2vyfj0-6.23.23-distractions-galore-predictive-programming-disclosure-on-many-level.html



