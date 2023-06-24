BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
And We Know 6.23.2023 Distractions galore, Predictive programming, Disclosure on many levels. PRAY!
High Hopes
High Hopes
80 views • 06/24/2023

LT of And We Know


June 23, 2023


We will look into more on why they might have chosen this week to unveil their “preplanned” submarine distraction, how the corruption is always covered up somehow… every single time, why we have to stay together and continue to expose the evil and more. Let’s go.


Keywords
newscorruptioncover-updeep statechristiandisclosurepredictive programmingsubmarinepraydistractionspreplannedltand we knowexposing evil
