Cybertruck - What Tesla ISN'T Saying!
High Hopes
High Hopes
947 views • 12/04/2023

Two Bit da Vinci


Dec 1, 2023


Cybertruck: Learn More about LG Energy Solution today! https://geni.us/LGEnergySolutions


The Wait is finally over and the Cybertruck event is here. So what did we learn and what is Tesla still keeping close to the vest? This is a supercut of the event plus some analysis on numbers and all the special details Tesla didn't mention!


Chapters

0:00 - Introduction

0:30 - Bulletproof

2:40 - Towing Hauling

6:04 - Innovations

6:40 - Drag race 911

7:50 - My Analysis


what we'll cover

two bit da vinci,tesla,cybertruck,tesla cybertruck,cybertruck delivery event,cybertruck delivery event supercut,cybertruck details,cybertruck range,cybertruck battery size,cybertruck range extender,cybertruck event,cybertruck tesla,cybertruck vs porsche,cybertruck delivery event live,tesla cybertruck review,cybertruck price,Cybertruck Event Supercut & Why Tesla is STILL Being Secretive,Cybertruck - What Tesla ISN'T Saying!


#cybertruck #tesla #teslamodel #elonmusk #teslamotors #teslamodels #teslamodely #model #spacex #ev #electriccar #teslalife #teslaowner #teslacars #cars #teslas #teslacybertruck #electric #elon #modely #electricvehicle #teslaclub #teslasupercharger #teslamotorsclub #teslaenergy


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCviYfTxQFw

Keywords
analysisteslasecretsrevealedporschecybertruckbulletproofinnovationstowingsupercuttwo bit da vincihaulingdrag race 911delivery eventbattery sizerange extender
