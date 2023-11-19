Exposing the Enemy Within & How to Discern Which Spirit is Speaking 11-19 -23

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pray and ask Jesus Christ if you should also in his name break all spells, curses and deprogram charms that might have been cast upon you by the enemy to make you hear incorrectly in all existence known to God because He exist everywhere. This is something I now do every day as the Lord leads.
Genesis 6:1-4Job 38:7
2 Corinthians 11:13-15
Hebrews 13:2
Jude 4-8
Ecclesiastes 1:9
Matthew 7:15-16; 15:8-9; 24:11; 37-29
2 Timothy 4:3-4
1 Timothy 4:1-2
Romans 6:22
John 8:36; 10:10
1 John 4:1-3; 6
1 Corinthians 12:3
Ministry Website:
https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com
Mailing address:
My Lovely Jesus Ministry
P.O Box 5133
Cleveland, TN 37320
Prayer Email:
Donate Links:
https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis
Cash App
$MyLovelyJesus
https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com/donate
Free eBook Download:
https://books.bookfunnel.com/propheticdreamsvisionswords
YouTube Sites:
YouTube channel #1 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ
YouTube channel #2 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ
Bitchute Channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/
Brighteon Channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell
Rumble Channel:
https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271
Odysee Channel:
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e