Billy Hatcher and the Giant Egg (2003, Gamecube)

Billy Hatcher and the Giant Egg (Giant Egg: Billy Hatcher no Daibouken in Japan; "Billy Hatcher's Big Adventure")is a platformer developed by Sonic Team and published by Sega. It was also released for PC and Mac.

The "Morning Land", which is inhabited by chickens, is invaded by evil crows. The crows capture the elders of the chickens and bring eternal night over the land. One chick flees from the crows through the human world. When the crows finally catch up with it, it is saved by a boy called Billy Hatcher. Impressed my Billy's deed, the God of Chickens transfers Billy to the Morning Land. He gives Billy a legendary chicken suit and begs him to free the elders and defeat the crows, because otherwise not only the Morning Land, but also the human world will never see a morning again.