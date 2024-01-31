ISRAEL'S SHIN BET - 21ST CENTURY GESTAPOSTASI ROLLED INTO ONE (SHARE) CENSORED BY UK GOVERNMENT

Remarque88
Jan 30, 2024
ISRAELI TORTURE TO YIELD "CONFESSIONS" IS ROUTINE
"Israel-Palestine: To end torture, Shin Bet interrogations must be filmed"
Tal Steiner - https://www.middleeasteye.net/opinion/israel-palestine-shin-bet-interrogations-why-filmed
Israel says UNRWA intel now 'based on surveillance', after earlier 'confessions' claim
https://www.newarab.com/news/has-israel-changed-its-line-evidence-against-unrwa
Ryan Grim (X Twitter) - https://twitter.com/ryangrim/status/1751964953945256266
