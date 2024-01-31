Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
ISRAEL'S SHIN BET - 21ST CENTURY GESTAPOSTASI ROLLED INTO ONE (SHARE) CENSORED BY UK GOVERNMENT
channel image
High Hopes
3031 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
109 views
Published a month ago

Remarque88


Jan 30, 2024


ISRAELI TORTURE TO YIELD "CONFESSIONS" IS ROUTINE

"Israel-Palestine: To end torture, Shin Bet interrogations must be filmed"

Tal Steiner - https://www.middleeasteye.net/opinion/israel-palestine-shin-bet-interrogations-why-filmed

Israel says UNRWA intel now 'based on surveillance', after earlier 'confessions' claim

https://www.newarab.com/news/has-israel-changed-its-line-evidence-against-unrwa

Ryan Grim (X Twitter) - https://twitter.com/ryangrim/status/1751964953945256266

Remarque88 Channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GISyVy9bw05Q/


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/WNDaeO3FNitK/

Keywords
deceptionintelisraelcensoredukpalestinetorturegazaconfessionsgestapounrwaremarque88shin bet

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket