According to a report by TASS, Iranian forces successfully used Russian-made Rezonans-NE radar systems to detect and track US F-35 fighter jets during heightened tensions in early 2020, shortly after the assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. The radar, which was designed to detect stealth aircraft and hypersonic targets, had been operational in Iran for several years, providing round-the-clock coverage.