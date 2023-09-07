BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
We Must UNITE
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
44 followers
Follow
3
99 views • 09/07/2023

In a nation seemingly divided, a series of pivotal events have taken center stage, raising questions and concerns that reverberate across the country. The Trump indictment, marking the end of a tumultuous legal journey, has captured public attention. But this is not the end; rather, it marks a new chapter. Trump's intention to introduce evidence of election irregularities into the public record promises to be a game-changing moment in our political landscape. The debate over the legitimacy of the election continues to resonate deeply with many Americans.

WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/40k-footview-ep-2/

 For more episodes and content like this go to: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/john-michael-chambers-3/ 

political landscapetrump indictmentdivided nationend of legal journeyelection irregularities evidencegame-changing momentlegitimacy of electionpivotal eventspublic attention
