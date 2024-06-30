© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Honor Lottering-We Should Have Said No But We Didn't. If the people of the UK had refused to comply with the lockdowns and wearing of facemasks 2 years ago. We would not be in the situation we are in now. But most people did not listen and now we in an even worse situation. People need to wake up.