Hamas Shares Combat Footage From Gaza

On January 4, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas Movement, released video footage documenting recent clashes with the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in the northern Gaza Strip.

The footage shows Hamas fighters damaging several Israeli main battle tanks with rocket-propelled grenades, shelling a large gathering of equipment and targeting an infantry force of the IDF with assault rifles and explosive devices in Gaza City.

The IDF claims that most of Gaza City is under its control. However, the video released by the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades indicates this is not true.

