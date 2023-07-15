© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Piers Morgan Asks Roseanne Barr 'What Is A Woman?' And Addresses Controversy
Jul 11, 2023
Piers Morgan Uncensored is joined by controversial comedian Roseanne Barr who has been recently 'cancelled' for comments she made about Jewish people that she says were taken out of context.
In this interview, Roseanne responds to the backlash she's received, discusses the problems of modern society, her thoughts on the Ukraine war and answers the most controversial question: 'What is a woman?'.
