Live Chat with Paul; -166- Starlink the new UFOs for grifters + other UFO vids analyzed

Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps)

(rough time locations)





(rough time locations)

[00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show

[00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! UFOman dumbing down new people in this field

with more Lame UAP videos of man-made craft + Blackvault new Finds + other UFO news and vids

[00:02:00] (1c) dot dot dot - Paul checks the streams and bits and gen chan news

and puts up the Xmas Decorations!

[00:12:44] (1d) Paul was accused of using his dog for clickbait

[00:16:24] (1e) Why you should donate on pilled as its only way they

get funded by taking a percentage.. but I just want side chatters and keen

folks money is less important but a needed EVIL!

[00:19:00] (2) Topic Begins - MORE UFOMAN posting fake UFO videos

again.. Paul looks at alleged cylinder craft and solves it.

[00:20:50] (2b) Where is Eceti Ranch?

[01:00:00] (2c) Understanding the tools for tracking StarLink Sats

and the naming. (more on this next live)

[01:14:00] (2d) Sum up why that cylinder Craft is now officially debunked

with varioud videos on same location and similar tear shape images

[01:24:00] (2e) Reading the comments to find its a 18wheels video request

and called out UFOman labelling it wrong!

[01:29:00] (3) Next UFOman video in Chicago of what looks like a odd shape disc

but Paul proves its optical illusion of a banner plane towing a square/diamond deformed banner

[01:40:00] (3b) Finding a good match for the video to compare

Paul bunks into the Calvine UFO photo and explains it to what he thinks

could of been!

[01:58:00] (4) Real UFO incidents reported by Canadian Pilots but could they be

balloons - Chinese or other and Starlink again where they bob up and down at

horizon!

[02:10:00] (5) MH370 video final debunk.. Sky images found by the guy who took

them and sells them online for CGI artists etc to use!

[02:25:00] (6) Blackvault stuff - Attacked on Reddit about anti-disclosure

[02:50:00] (7) McGowan submission for alteration on the wording of

the UAP disclosure document so its not locked up even harder then it

currently is! Paul Agrees. wording needs improvements watch and find out!

[03:05:00] (8) UAPx put out a 43 page on their tear in the sky crap video of

dots appearing new a fallstreak hole. and want it peer reviewed.. Paul gives

his thoughts on it and agrees with their conclusion!

[03:25:00] (9) Finally go over thirdphaseofmoon UFO videos for the week

and solved them even if LIZ low info zone! First Volcano UAP is it

optical illusion of a NEW camera drone?

[03:33:00] (10) Flock of birds maybe seagulls cranes geese in low res spudcam

[03:42:00] (11) clear fake UFO video using a model with LEDs on fishing line and blurred

[03:45:00] (12) Black triangle LED kite UAP

[03:51:00] (13) More Globo ilama Mexican-Columbia Balloons seen by pilots

not a UFO alien craft!

[04:12:00] (14) SOHO sun spots in odd shapes and triangles are nothing new

and have been filmed from the first images back in 2007 - promoted by grifters

In2thinair and TPOM

[04:24:10] (15) Red skinny Tear shape spotted in Japanese video is a special

paper hot air balloon like a large scale Chinese Lantern!





Paul warps up for the night....

cheers Paul.









