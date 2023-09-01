X22 REPORT Ep. 3153a - The [WEF]/[CB] Economic Agenda Is In A Death Spiral, Patriots On The Ready

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3153a - August 31 2023
The [WEF]/[CB] Economic Agenda Is In A Death Spiral, Patriots On The Ready
The EU is at war with Russia but they are still purchasing gas from them, reconcile. The people are having a difficult time making ends meet and its getting worse and worse, in the end this will bring the people together. Trump tells the auto workers if Biden continues down this path they will not have jobs. The IRA is going to add taxes and the IRS enforcers are ready to collect.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
🥶 This A/C Gadget Could Save a Life This Summer: 🥶
http://www.airblastpro.com
Use Promo Code July10 for an extra 10% OFF ^