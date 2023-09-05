BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A MESSAGE TO OPRAH WINFREY AND "THE ROCK" DWAYNE JOHNSON ABOUT HAWAII
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
284 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
229 views • 09/05/2023

Oprah Winfrey and "The Rock" Dwayne Johnson collectively are worth 3.4 billion dollars and that's just the money that we know about. They want me to donate but I have no cash to give. Many of us, however, have the strength, the ability and the desire to volunteer to help anybody who needs our help. If they really cared about the people of Maui, they would fly volunteers out there to assist Hawaiians as opposed to asking for money from us that may never reach Hawaii.


My challenge to "The Rock" is to fly me, Canada's biggest mouth and best podcaster to Hawaii where I will work 12 hours a day helping people do whatever needs to be done. I will shower in the ocean and I'll even take care of my own food. If they do this, then I'll grant them the hero worship that they so desperately crave but not one second earlier.


www.FreedomReport.ca


#california #maui #hawaii #hawaiilife #sunset #waikiki #kauai #surfing #hawaiian #beach #usa #ocean #nature #surf #oahu #oahuhawaii #honolulu #aloha #fires #biden #joebiden #ukraine #oprahwinfrey #therock #dwaynejohnson



Keywords
democratsjoe bidenhawaiioprah winfreydonationsfiresbillionairescelebritiesvolunteersdwayne johnsonrelief fund
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy