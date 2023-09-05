A MESSAGE TO OPRAH WINFREY AND "THE ROCK" DWAYNE JOHNSON ABOUT HAWAII

Oprah Winfrey and "The Rock" Dwayne Johnson collectively are worth 3.4 billion dollars and that's just the money that we know about. They want me to donate but I have no cash to give. Many of us, however, have the strength, the ability and the desire to volunteer to help anybody who needs our help. If they really cared about the people of Maui, they would fly volunteers out there to assist Hawaiians as opposed to asking for money from us that may never reach Hawaii.





My challenge to "The Rock" is to fly me, Canada's biggest mouth and best podcaster to Hawaii where I will work 12 hours a day helping people do whatever needs to be done. I will shower in the ocean and I'll even take care of my own food. If they do this, then I'll grant them the hero worship that they so desperately crave but not one second earlier.





