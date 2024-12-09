EU leaders cheer as jihadists take over Damascus

Macron, Scholz, Kallas, and other European hypocrites ooh and aah at the fall of the Assad govt in Syria, showing that it doesn’t matter for them who’s gonna replace him, even if it’s terrorists like HTS.

EU leaders are merely anticipating ‘relief’ and ‘security’ in Syria. Meanwhile, we are anticipating their reaction to the surprising ‘discovery’ of the background of the jihadists coming to power in Damascus.

Further Info:

Craig Murray - The End of Pluralism in the Middle East:

https://www.moonofalabama.org/2024/12/craig-murray-the-end-of-pluralism-in-the-middle-east-.html#more



Mirrored - RT





