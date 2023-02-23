BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Conspiracy to Steal the Human Soul
Thomas Smith
Thomas Smith
187 followers
Follow
307 views • 02/23/2023

In this brilliant discussion, Kerry Cassidy of Project Camelot interviews author Patricia Cori on her latest book, Hacking the God Code: The Conspiracy To Steal the Human Soul.

"It's time for us to understand what we're up against. At the epicenter of this power grab, what really is at play here?... The agenda against the human race is to turn us into cyborgs, basically that's the plan... The bottom line here is that we have a foreign alien hierarchy that has, as it's central theme, the enslavement of the human race at the cellular level."

Topics include: conspiracy theories, the dark forces, the alien agenda, the soul connection, human sovereignty and human potential, "junk" DNA, the COVID jabs, and more...

See also: Spiritual Warfare, Transhumanism & Artificial Intelligence
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/10-2022










meaning of lifeascensionartificial intelligencednaalien agendaimmortalityattack on humanitycyborgskundalinipast livesthe creatorhuman potentialvaxxsatanic forcessovereign beingscovid jabsjunk dnasoul connectionlight vs darkconspiricy theoristthe illumanitdemonic forcesvampiric forceshuman preyhuman body takeover
