Vivek Shreds Racial Gotcha Question from WaPo Reporter -- She Should Resign
Published 2 months ago

Vivek Ramaswamy absolutely shredded a gotcha question from a Washington post reporter about condemning "white supremacy." Vivek is the smartest politician of our era and incredibly articulate. #vivek2024 #vivekramaswamy #woke

cnnfake newsrepublicansmediaelectionsus politicswhite supremacywashington postmedia liesbasedwolkvivek 2024vikram swamy

