Top YouTuber suffers VAXX poison induced CANCER

Ninja @Ninja "Body is super achy after my booster and flu shot, taking the day off <3" 9:01 AM · Jan 5, 2022

https://twitter.com/Ninja/status/1478773731032018944

###

"First vaccine shot ✅"

11:27 AM · Apr 10, 2021

https://twitter.com/Ninja/status/1380950587542544390

###

"Alright I’m still in a bit of shock but want to keep you all updated. A few weeks ago I went in to a dermatologist for an annual skin/mole check that Jess proactively scheduled for me. There was a mole on the bottom of my foot that they wanted to remove just to be careful. It came back as melanoma, but they are optimistic that we caught it in the early stages. I had another dark spot appear near it, so today they biopsied that and removed a larger area around the melanoma with the hopes that under the microscope they will see clear non-melanoma edges and we will know we got it. I’m grateful to have hope in finding this early, but please take this as a PSA to get skin checkups."

2:44 PM · Mar 26, 2024

https://twitter.com/Ninja/status/1772741501568569397

###

Run The Jewels - Legend Has It (Instrumental) | RTJ3

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=NCZ5DVwwG08

###

‘In a Bit of Shock’: VAXXED Top Twitch Streamer Ninja Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

https://www.infowars.com/posts/in-a-bit-of-shock-vaxxed-top-twitch-streamer-ninja-reveals-cancer-diagnosis/

###

Mirrored - bootcamp

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/