Was Maui’s DEADLY wildfire a GOVERNMENT or CLIMATE disaster?
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
186 views • 08/18/2023

Glenn Beck


August 17, 2023


The White House and corporate media are insisting that the devastating Maui wildfires were caused by climate change. And their solution is to give the government even more power. But Glenn believes the real culprit is the "all-powerful and all-incompetent regime" that they want to expand. Glenn lays out what really led to the Maui wildfires, from a power company shielded by the state to disastrous government handling of water, travel, and warning systems.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zX5EWtzbeD0

travelhawaiiwaterfiremauiglenn beckdeadlypower companywildfiredevastatinglahainagovernment disasterclimate disastergovernment failureincompetent regimewarning systems
