The cauldron in the Kursk region is closing with Ukrainian forces being ground down inside. On top of its invasion in early September 2024, the Ukrainian army controlled almost 900 km2 of Russian border areas. Six months later, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are in control of less than 290 km2, huddling around the long-suffering Sudzha. Ukraine lost more than two thirds of the territory captured in bloody battles.

On March 8th, the Russian army went on a full-fledged offensive on the last Ukrainian stronghold. The Ukrainian defense around Sudzha is falling like dominoes. As of the morning of March 10, Russian control of at least 12 settlements has been confirmed in different directions. Battles are already ongoing in the town of Sudzha itself.

The successful assault of the Russian troops in Sudzha was the result of a risky operation with the call-sign ‘Pipe’. Russian assault units had been preparing this operation for several days, pounding Ukrainian strongholds with heavy bombs. Russian forces used the tactics that brought them victory in Avdeevka, and broke into the Ukrainian rear through a pipeline, through which Russia recently pumped gas into Europe through Ukraine.

The operation involved soldiers from the Akhmat Special Forces, the 30th Motorized Rifle Regiment, the 11th Airborne Brigade, as well as the Veterans and Vostok brigades. 430 Russian fighters managed to pass about 15 kilometers underground, along the pipe with a height of only 1.4 meters. Having appeared in the enemy rear, they engaged in fighting, sowing panic among the Ukrainian troops. The group of about 7,000 Ukrainian soldiers was caught by surprise and found itself in a tactical encirclement.

As a result of the strategic Russian breakthrough, the Ukrainian grouping thrown to the Kursk region was stranded in the cauldron. Russian forces are currently destroying the scattered pockets of Ukrainian resistance. The village of Novenkoe in the Sumy region is under Russian control, Ukrainian supply routes are under close fire control, and bridges were destroyed by precision strikes. The Ukrainian military was left with no chance to secure retreat from the Russian territory.

Some of the most combat-ready Ukrainian units were recently withdrawn from the Kursk region to reinforce defense in other directions; but most of the Ukrainian soldiers were again abandoned in a grinder.

The Kiev regime launched an attack on Russian territory in an attempt to gain some political benefits, hoping to exchange the captured villages to the lost regions of the Donbass. More than 66,000 Ukrainian men lost their lives and health in exchange for glorious reports by Ukrainian propaganda and the Western MSM. As a result, their doomed adventure turned into another disaster. Russia said that it will never agree to any territorial concessions. The destruction of Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region is an important step towards the peace agreement.

DEAR FRIENDS. IF YOU LIKE THIS TYPE OF CONTENT, SUPPORT SOUTHFRONT WORK :

BTC: bc1qgu58lfszcpqu6fd8l98m378wgzugyg9y93lcym

BITCOINCASH: qr28d80s5juzv2793k5jrq59xrl5fxd8qg9h3zlkk2

MONERO (XMR): 86yfEHs6pkoDEKCxc6MAnQX8cVHmzhYxMVrNuwKgNmqpWK8dDxjgGnK8PtUNJMACbn6xEGxmRauNTHJhUJpg9Mwz8htBBND

paypal, western union etc: write to [email protected] , [email protected]

Mirrored - South Front





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/