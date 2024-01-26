Chris Salcedo: 'We might as well call him President Abbott' | Newsmax

Chris Salcedo, Newsmax | 'We might as well call him President Abbott': Chris Salcedo comments on the crisis at the border, Gov. Greg Abbott's ability to lead during a crisis, the federal government's inability to fix the border problem, and more on NEWSMAX's "The Chris Salcedo Show"
Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes.
Watch NEWSMAX anytime at http://NewsmaxTV.com.
Don't have cable/satellite that carries NEWSMAX? Watch NEWSMAX online, on-demand by subscribing to NEWSMAX+ with a free trial at http://NEWSMAXPlus.com.
Listen to NEWSMAX from anywhere or subscribe to podcasts: https://newsmax.com/listen/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.