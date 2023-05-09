© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Jane Ruby: Ignorant parents even thank the bioweapon shot after their 8 year old son’s ”mini” heart attack caused by the vaccine. The heart attack is permanent damage to the heart by definition, and will cause lifetime pain and shorter lifespan. Calling it a mini heart attack is one of the criminal, egregious things we see.