Sick Cheetah & Dog Met as Children & Became Friends. What Happened Years Later Will Make You Cry!

Nov 7, 2023





When a newborn cheetah was rejected by his mother, the team at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park knew they had to step in to care for him. Little Ruuxa needed to be bottle-fed and round-the-clock care. But he also needed more than humans could give him. He would need support when he got older since cheetahs are high-strung, but he also needed a sibling to play with. He got that from a very special friend. Raina the dog and Ruuxa were introduced when they were just weeks old. They quickly became friends. But what happened years later will make you cry.





