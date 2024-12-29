© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gardner Goldsmith: Oops?, ACLJ: TRUMP, USA Watchdog w/Ed Dowd: Economy, Weekends With Wendy | EP1426 - Highlights Begin 12/29/2024 8:00 PM EST
https://rumble.com/v63yg7a-ep1426.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql
Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/
MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech
***
Help Keep Free Speech Alive...
https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY
---
Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!
https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support
***
Gardner Goldsmith 12/29 - Oops? Biden DoD SURPRISED To Learn It Had More U.S. Troops In Syria
https://rumble.com/embed/v60vfxk/?pub=2trvx
***
ACLJ - Sekulow 12/29 - TRUMP: Military Force in Mexico
https://rumble.com/embed/v617ame/?pub=2trvx
*** 2:06
USA Watchdog 12/29 - Sugar Juice Propped up Failing Biden Economy - Ed Dowd
https://rumble.com/embed/v61bfvb/?pub=2trvx
*** 12:35
Wendy Bell Radio 12/29 - Weekends With Wendy
https://rumble.com/embed/v61nex4/?pub=2trvx
*******************
Quiver Quantitative - Trade Like an Insider
*******************
QuickRX Store
Discount Code: save10
******************
Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic
******************
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company
*******************
My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths