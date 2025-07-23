The 3rd round of negotiations between Ukraine & the Russian Federation in Istanbul will take place today

The third round of negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation in Istanbul will take place today at 7:00pm Moscow time - the press service of the Turkish president's administration.

TASS: The delegations of Russia and Ukraine are at the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul, where negotiations will begin soon.

Peskov explained what the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations will be about:

We have already mentioned here that indeed our delegation has gone to Istanbul, and indeed, negotiations are scheduled there for this evening. This will be the 3rd round of direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations.





Mainly, issues related to the memorandum projects exchanged during the 2nd round will be discussed. Also, there will be talks on continuing the very important process of mutual exchanges. And if necessary, of course, any other issues will be raised. Such decisions will be made by the heads of the delegations.

Colleague Medinsky heads our delegation. There are no changes in the composition.

A high-level Russian-Ukrainian meeting is possible only after the memorandums are agreed upon; otherwise, it is not advisable, Peskov added.