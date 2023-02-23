Arkancide: Clinton Advisor Committed Suicide by Hanging and Shooting Himself

Israel coordinates a strike in the Palestinian town of Nablus, killing multiple civilians including a 72 year-old man. Israeli agent Jeffrey Epstein visited the White House numerous times when Bill Clinton was President. His first visit to the Clinton White House was in 1993, Clinton’s first year as President. Epstein also met numerous times in the White House with Clinton Presidential Aide Mark Middleton. Middleton was a special assistant to Clinton’s Chief of Staff Mack McClarty. Middleton was found dead in May 2022. His body and automobile were found at a ranch in Perryville Arkansas. Middleton’s death was ruled a suicide. Now there are questions about the ruling.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 2/22/23

