"So Why Are Grocery Prices In 2025 Still Going Up For Certain Items"
Hal Graves
Hal Graves
1 week ago

Many consumers are wondering why grocery prices are still so high as we enter late summer/fall 2025?  A lot of it seems to still be a result of price increases during the COVID pandemic of 2022-2023 that didn't come back down.  But, as food industry corporations have rebounded, their costs have increased with higher wages, shipping costs, supply chain problems, and problems with economic/dollar insecurity overall.  My new video, on why grocery prices in late 2025 are continuing to rise on certain items.

inflationegg pricesrising 2025 grocery pricespandemic price increasesinflation is causing grocery prices to go upthe cost of goods and services has risenprices are 20-30 percent higher than pre-pandemicextreme weather and droughtdiseases in poultry and livestockrising worldwide temperaturesfood processing plants that were destroyed
