WE'RE IN DEEP SHIT by James Easton, June 15th, 2023

This video talks about Dialectical Behavioural Therapy, and Ekhardt Tolle's "Live in the Now" as being a fad that is coercing people to be narrowminded and selfish. We stand at the precipice of total enslavement and we need to collectively WAKE UP!!! There is a movement called the Great Awakening, I suggest you get on board!
James Easton