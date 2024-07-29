BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Will you Impeach the Guv - Dear Nebraska State Senator
Real Free News
Real Free News
9 months ago

Dear Nebraska State Senator


Will you be impeaching the Guv during this Special Session.? The Guv has failed his job and failed to protect Nebraska. The Nebraska State Constitution clearly states the governor's duty to repel invasion. Nebraska is being invaded by illegal aliens. Some of these illegal aliens are jihad terrorists, cartel gang members, and career criminals. The state Legislature has the power to impeach and remove governors who cannot perform their duties or, in this case, willfully refuses to perform their duties. Will you impeach the Guv this Special Session?


https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/dear-nebraska-state-senator?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcome=true


#nebraska #unicameral #illegals #enemy #jihad #terrorist #soldiers #nebraskalegislature #legislature #senator #statesenator #capital #capitalcity #omaha #omahanebraska #lincolnnebraska #lincoln #midwest #nebraskalife #visitnebraska #visitomaha #visitlincoln #wedontcoast #givingtuesday402 #shareomaha #huskers #cornhuskers #gbr #DearNebraskaStateSenator #DearNebraskaStateSenators

current events news headlines
