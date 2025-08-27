BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Talking about theft on TV like it’s normal. Bessent says frozen Russian assets in European banks should be used as a bargaining chip
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
33 views • 3 weeks ago

Talking about theft on TV like it’s normal. Bessent says frozen Russian assets in European banks should be used as a bargaining chip in negotiations, while the host would just give the money to Ukraine.

Adding: 

BREAKING: US GOV TAKES CONTROL OF AMTRAK STATION

The Trump administration has taken control of Washington’s Union Station, stripping management away from Amtrak.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, speaking during the debut of the NextGen Acela high-speed train, said Union Station had “fallen into disrepair” and must be restored as a “point of pride” and made “safe and beautiful.” 

The Department of Transportation, through its subagency, the Federal Railroad Administration, already owns the building. The move shifts operations toward federal management, with Amtrak retaining access to passenger areas under renegotiated agreements.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy