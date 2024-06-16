Huge AFU convoy in Kherson runs away while getting massive destruction

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A huge convoy of Ukrainian troops at the defense base in Kizomys across the Dnepr River, Kherson, massively destroyed by Russian artillery fire. Most of the personnel fled due to the unexpected attack, German PZH 2000 self-propelled artillery and several another heavy equipment also destroyed after obtaining detailed information by coordinator of the Nikolayev underground agent.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
