The Sin of the Jews

Why do so many Jews have nothing but contempt for Jesus? After the destruction of Jerusalem in 587 B.C., the rabbi’s taught that the messiah would conquer the nations of the earth and the Gentiles would be slaves to the Jews.

Jesus therefore did not fit their preconceived idea when he spoke of repentance and dying for the sins of the world. In fact, this Talmudic racist attitude so pervaded the early church that the Holy Spirit had to show the Jewish apostles that Gentiles had souls too and that Jesus had also died for them. But the Jewish leadership hated Jesus and slandered him even in death by saying Mary was a whore and Jesus was a bastard from a Roman soldier and is now in hell, boiling in hot excrement.

What would your reaction be if you were Jewish and someone asked if you wanted to receive Jesus as your personal Lord and Saviour? If we are going to win Jewish people for Christ, we must learn their mindset and tactfully approach them with love.

RLJ-1284 -- APRIL 3, 2011

