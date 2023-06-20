© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Docs at the Kroc
Ryan Cole, MD, Pathologist
Pierre Kory, MD, Critical care physician
They will be at the Kroc Center Hawaii in Ewa Beach on July 15, 2023 @ 10am to 5pm.
Get answers from the professionals. How to heal from all pandemic related illness. Do you need healing from long COVID? Do you or a loved one have vaccine injuries? Learn how to boost your immune system!
Tickets are $20. Order Tickets Today at:
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
Sponsored by:
https://hi.ChildrensHealthDefense.org
Co-sponsored by:
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org