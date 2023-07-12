Medical Paper Links Covid Shots to 74 Percent of Deaths — Then Vanishes

Covid injections caused or contributed to 74 percent of deaths after inoculation. That’s according to a Lancet review of autopsy data of more than 300 post-injection deaths. But good luck finding the paper — The Lancet scrubbed it within 24 hours.





Other stories in today’s show include: An unclassified report developed from the Office of Naval Intelligence reveals the frighteningly deteriorated status of U.S. Navy shipbuilding capability; U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville’s (Ala.) pledge to block officer nominations on the Senate floor is going into its fifth month; the saga of fugitive whistleblower Gal Luft took another turn yesterday; and congressional Republicans are looking to eliminate Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ salary.



In the second half of the show, investigative journalist William F. Jasper discusses the fastest growing criminal enterprise in the world and the available data suggesting people in high places are complicit; and members of The John Birch Society’s research and legislative team provide an update on the legislative fight against carbon-capture pipelines.







