The Broadway Vet Who Made Marla Maples' Dress + then Beat Trump in "The Art of the Deal"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Veteran Broadway costume maker Carolyn Kostopoulos made a dress for Marla Maples for a trip to Paris with Donald Trump, and then beat Donald Trump and his organization in "the art of the deal," by leveraging what she had to insure payment.#marlamaples #broadway #artofthedeal #donaldtrump
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more