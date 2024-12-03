BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US Throws Murder Of 5 yr. old Gazan Girl Into 'Too Hard' Basket
63 views • 6 months ago

Re-uploading this video brought tears to my eyes. Since this murderous round of war crimes committed by the Zionist state of Israel started, this story is one of the most heart-wrenching of all. There have been so many videos that have been uploaded by the evil Zionist-run Israeli 'soldiers', proudly showing the results of their evil deeds, that it's tough to evaluate which is more horrendous, as each one shows how little a lot of the Israeli population cares for those who aren't part of 'God's chosen people'.

Video Source:

Secular Talk - The Kyle Kulinski Show

https://www.youtube.com/@SecularTalk/videos


Closing Background Music:

'Broken Village' by David Fesliyan

https://fesliyanstudios.com


Video Compilation Using CapCut Video Editing

https://www.capcut.com/my-edit?start_tab=video


Closing Credits Compilation:

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park, NSW

Australia 2760

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Secular Talk or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

ce tue23:29

israelpalestinegenocidewar crimesgazahamashezbollahjewish atrocitiesidfus war crimesisraeli genocideisraeli war crimespalestinian civiliansjewish war crimesnetanyahu war criminalgallant war criminalidf war crimesidf war criminalsjewish-led genocidefanatical jewsus genocideus war criminalsbiden war criminalcorrupt biden
