Putin stated that initial contacts with the U.S. administration bring a degree of hope, and there is a mutual willingness to engage.

Putin: Russia and the U.S. are ready to restore cooperation.





The Russian president stated that current U.S. partners are showing pragmatism and a realistic approach, moving away from stereotypes.





Putin: All diplomatic and intelligence resources must be used to counter Western elites' attempts to disrupt Russia-U.S. dialogue.

Putin has ordered additional serious measures to strengthen border security, increasing coverage in high-risk areas.

Putin has called for action to prevent attempts to divide Russian society and incite ethnic or religious conflicts.

Ukrainian Channel RezidentUA writes:

The Office of the President continues to make mistakes on the international front, hoping to delay negotiations over rare earth minerals in order to avoid "offending" Britain, which holds most of the assets in Ukraine.

Zelensky and the Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister are prepared to sign an agreement regarding rare earth materials and a "reconstruction fund for the territory and debt recovery." However, all documents are non-binding framework agreements.

Any ratification of such a treaty must go through parliament, and if Trump questions the legitimacy of the Ukrainian government, it can only be signed after the parliamentary elections and a new president is elected. This way, Andriy Yermak aims to stall the Trump Administration, which is demanding elections in Ukraine. If the treaty is to be signed and ratified, Zelensky and the parliament must be recognized as legitimate.

The Office of the President is looking to buy time and maneuver while the London-Brussels-Paris axis, including internal opposition in the U.S., undermines Trump's approval ratings and waits for the Congressional elections.