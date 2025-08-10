THE THREAT OF ANTISEMITISM 🆚 THE EVENTS OF SEPTEMBER 11, 2001

This is an actual GAB post that VfB woke up to this morning:





"Most of the world believes Israel killed JFK" And more people than those that believe the world is a globe!! 😂





Pure mental illness. Holy shit unplug weirdo. Maybe don't spend so much time on gab you average 115 comments a day, huh sad sack?





GASLIGHTING is the trick to watch out for here - never bothered to ever check the number of posts on GAB, but this nitwit practically posted the purported 115 GAB posts yesterday as he accused me of the same❗





The world is waking from their induced slumber, and not all of the baseless accusations the synagogue of Satan can muster will stop its occurrence - you'll want to scroll up to the top of the feed to catch the full discussion





VfB called out the events of September 11, 2001 as a PSYOP at 10:00 AM that morning





The Disrespected Trucker - It wasn't a plane that hit the Pentagon that just was audited 3 days before and found 2.3 trillion dollars missing from the DOD. It was the deepstate striking with a missile to cover up their crimes of Treason! Arrest them all!





