Jennifer MacDonald, Executive Director of Spero Pregnancy Center, welcomes pregnant women in crisis

Jennifer Macdonald, Executive Director of the Spero Center in Port Huron, shares with Eileen Tesch her personal journey of how divine intervention brought her to the center. Jennifer explains that their ultimate goal is changing hearts and minds in a radically pro-death, anti-God world. To learn more, go to Spero.org or bluewaterbabies.org. There Annual Gala is scheduled for April 18, 2024, at Solitude Links Golf Course and Convention Center.





