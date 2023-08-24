© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WHO: New Mass Vaccination May Soon Be Required To Combat Effects Of Climate Change
How Does A Shot Combat Climate Change?!
A new mass vaccination may soon be required to combat the effects of climate change, including the threat of disease spread by (Bill Gates’) mosquitoes migrating (being released) to new regions, according to the World Health Organization.
https://www.azernews.az/healthcare/213485.html