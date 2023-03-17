Is War Between East & West Coming?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Headlines indicating rising hostility between the West and Russia-China have dominated recent news cycles. How did the U.S. help build China? Is war with an alliance of Russia and China coming? And what would such a war look like? Also, Dr. Duke Pesta, Executive Director of FreedomProject Academy, discusses the abysmal academic state of government education and the gender-fluid agenda that no school district in the U.S. is safe from.
Check out thenewamerican.com for more truth behind the news.