⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(18 December 2023)

The Armed Forces of the RU FED continue the SMO.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces supported by aviation, artillery & heavy flamethrower systems repelled ten attacks of assault groups of AFU 21st, 115th mechanised, 95th air assault brigades near Sinkovka, Liman Perviy, and Terny (Kharkov region).

AFU losses were more than 60 UKR troops, 1 German-made Leopard-2 tank, 3 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 armoured personnel carriers & 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artill syst.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, the Tsentr Group of Forces' units supported by artillery repelled one attack of the AFU 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade south-eastern of Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic).

The enemy's losses amounted to up to 220 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, one tank, three armoured personnel carriers, five motor vehicles, as well as one Slovakian-made Zuzana 2 self-propelled artillery system.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces supported by artillery and heavy flamethrower systems repelled nine attacks launched by assault groups of AFU 24th, 28th mechanised, 79th air assault, 81st airmobile brigades close to Kurdyumovka, Belogorovka, Leninskoye, Shumy, and Maryinka (DPR).

In addition, aviation and artillery launched strikes at AFU manpower and hardware near Kleshcheyevka and Andreyevka (DPR).

The enemy has lost up to 190 UKR personnel, 5 infantry fighting vehicles, 1 Bradley & 2 motor vehicles.

In the course of the counter-battery warfare, two Msta-B howitzers, 1 Akatsiya SP artill syst & 3 D-30 howitzers were eliminated.

▫️ S Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok GOFs supported by OP'l-Tactical aircraft, helicopters, artill & heavy flamethrower systs repelled 4 attacks launched by assault groups of the AFU 79th Air Assault Brig near Novomikhailovka (DPR).

The enemy's losses amounted to 90 troops, three pickups, as well as one Gvozdika self-propelled artill syst.

▫️ Zaporozhye direction, 2 attacks launched by assault groups of the AFU 117th Mechd Brig near Novoprokopovka (Zaporozhye reg) were repelled by the RU GOFs, air strikes & artill fire.Moreover, the RU AFs inflicted fire damage on manpower of AFU 33rd, 65th mechd, 128th mountain assault brigs near Rabotino, Zherebyanka & Nesteryanka (Zaporozhye reg).



The enemy's losses amounted to 30 UKR troops, 2 motor vehicles, 1 D-30 howitzer.

▫️ Kherson direct, as a result of actions of the RU GOFs supported by artill & aviation, the AFU lost up to 50 UKR troops killed & wounded, & 3 motor vehicles.

While counter-battery warfare, 1 U.S.-made M109 Paladin, 1 Polish-made Krab & 1 Msta-B howitzer were destroyed.

▫️ OP'l-tactical Aviation, UAVs, missile troops & artill of the GOFs of the AFs of the RU FED destroyed 1 command & observ post of the AFU 1st OP'l Brig of Natl Guard near Serebryanka (DPR), manpower & military hardware in 113 areas.



▫️ AD systs shot down 25 UAVs of the AFs of UKR near Topolevka, Verkhnekamenka (LPR), Gorlovka, Berestovoye, Spornoye (DPR), Alyoshki (Kherson reg), & 2 U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles.

📊 In total, 553 airplanes & 259 helicopters, 9,861 UAVs, 442 AD missile systs, 14,165 tanks & other armoured fighting vehics, 1,189 combat vehicles equipd w MLRS, 7,382 field artill guns & mortars, & 16,437 units of special military equip have been destroyed during the SMO.